Name Release - Riverton

Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 11:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman

Police can now release the names of the three people who tragically died after the boat they were on capsized on the Riverton Bar on Saturday afternoon.

They were 80-year-old Richard John King, 79-year-old Heather Ellen King and 75-year-old John Stanley McCulloch, all from Riverton.

Police continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of those involved, and we continue to provide the necessary support.

The two people that were recovered alive have been released from hospital and are recovering at home.

