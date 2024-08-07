Lower Hutt Businesses To Benefit From New Fund

Photo/Supplied

A new programme will support retail businesses to build skills and improve staff safety to counter increased crime and anti-social behaviour.

Launched in July 2024, the Kia Haumaru - Safer Centres Programme was developed with partners First Retail Group (FRG) and the New Zealand Police, to enhance the wellbeing and safety of retail staff and the public across the city.

The Kia Haumaru programme offers free training to all customer facing businesses in Lower Hutt with First Retail Group and NZ Police to build resiliency skills and confidence to manage the risks of crime.

First Retail Managing Director Chris Wilkinson says consumer-facing businesses across many sectors have faced escalated challenges with anti-social behaviour and theft.

"At the same time, we’re seeing more vulnerable individuals in our centres that our commercial communities are interacting with and want to help.

"Kia Haumaru has been welcomed by these organisations as a way to build capability, confidence and guardianship in reducing risk and enhancing responsiveness so that Hutt City’s centres remain safe and caring places to visit, work and live in."

Mayor Campbell Barry says it's important for Council to work together with businesses to create a safe environment for everyone.

"Businesses have reached out to Council concerned with the rising visibility of retail theft and crime in and around our city and suburban shopping centres.

"We hear loud and clear the strain this is creating for businesses. Council has a role to play alongside Police to address safety issues across our city," Mayor Barry says.

Council is also opening a Business Safety Support Fund. It will be allocating $150,000 to assist Lower Hutt retail and hospitality businesses to purchase safety equipment.

"We’re pleased to offer a new fund that will support businesses with the extra tools to combat retail theft and anti-social behaviour." says Mayor Barry.

"There are simple but effective tools such as safety mirrors, internal bollards and CCTV cameras that can help prevent theft. This fund will give businesses a helping hand in making their workplaces safer and more secure."

The fund comes alongside the $3.5m investment in our Long-Term Plan for our city-wide CCTV network.

Find out more about Kia Haumaru at here and the Business Safety Support Fund at here.

© Scoop Media

