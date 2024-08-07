Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Progress Result Announced For Hamilton City Council By-Election

Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

The progress result for the Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward by-election shows Maria Te Aukaha Huata is leading after voting has closed, with today’s ballots and special votes still to be counted.

The progress result shows:

HUATA, Maria Te Aukaha 655

HENDERSON, Horiana 364

TE UA, Olly 243

RURI, Marian 192

POKERE-PHILLIPS, Donna 158

GALLAGHER, Jarrad 110

MANARANGI, Riki 79

MARKS, Danielle 73

Voting closed at midday today (Wednesday 7 August).

Electoral Officer Dale Ofsoske will confirm the final result later today.

The successful candidate will replace former Councillor Melaina Huaki, who resigned in May.

The councillor-elect will be sworn in at a Council meeting early next week.

The final result of the Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward by-election 2024 will be available on Thursday at www.hamilton.govt.nz/elections.

