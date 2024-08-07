Progress Result Announced For Hamilton City Council By-Election
The progress result for the Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward by-election shows Maria Te Aukaha Huata is leading after voting has closed, with today’s ballots and special votes still to be counted.
The progress result shows:
HUATA, Maria Te Aukaha 655
HENDERSON, Horiana 364
TE UA, Olly 243
RURI, Marian 192
POKERE-PHILLIPS, Donna 158
GALLAGHER, Jarrad 110
MANARANGI, Riki 79
MARKS, Danielle 73
Voting closed at midday today (Wednesday 7 August).
Electoral Officer Dale Ofsoske will confirm the final result later today.
The successful candidate will replace former Councillor Melaina Huaki, who resigned in May.
The councillor-elect will be sworn in at a Council meeting early next week.
The final result of the Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward by-election 2024 will be available on Thursday at www.hamilton.govt.nz/elections.