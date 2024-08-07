Don’t Get Red-carded By Police This Stag Day

Acting Inspector Mel Robertson, Southland Area Prevention Manager:

Invercargill Police will have visible presence in the CBD this weekend as the city’s rugby fans prepare to celebrate Stag Day.

Police are also planning an increased focus on safety in the Invercargill CBD in the months leading into summer.

With Southland facing Otago at Rugby Park on August 10, Police are anticipating an influx of fans ahead of the big game. We’ll be out on the streets making sure people stay safe while they’re enjoying themselves.

Our message to the revellers is look after yourself and your mates. If you and your friends have been drinking, arrange for a sober driver, or have a way to pay for a taxi home.

There is a 24/7 alcohol ban in place around the Invercargill city centre and anyone breaching the alcohol ban will be liable to a fine. If you’re driving, expect to be breath-tested; slow down, keep your phone down, buckle up, and drive sober.

We want to see everyone enjoying themselves and will have a zero-tolerance approach to violence and alcohol related offending. If you feel unsafe or see illegal activity, please call 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 if it’s after the fact.

Police urge you not to attempt to take matters into your own hands or get involved in any issues yourselves – instead, stay in a safe location, gather as much information as you safely can, and contact Police.

You can also report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

