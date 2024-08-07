Main Road Hope Closed Following Crash - Tasman
Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 7:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Main Road Hope is closed between Bateup Road and White
Road following a crash.
The single vehicle crash was
reported to Police around 6:15pm.
Initial indications
are that there are serious injuries.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the
area.
