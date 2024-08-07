Takitimu Road Closed Following Crash - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 8:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Takitimu Road is closed near the intersection with SH29A
following a crash.
Police were notified of the
two-vehicle crash around 7:30pm.
Initial indications
are that there are serious injuries.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area and expect
delays.
