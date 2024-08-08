Fatal Crash: Main Road, Hope
Thursday, 8 August 2024, 7:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
on Main Road, Hope yesterday.
Police were notified of
the single vehicle crash around 6:15pm.
The sole
occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.
Enquiries
into the circumstances of the crash are under
way.
© Scoop Media
