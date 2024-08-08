State Highway 1, Koromiko Blocked By Crash - Tasman
Thursday, 8 August 2024, 8:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 1, Koromiko is blocked following a crash
this morning.
Police were advised just before 7am that
a car had collided with a median barrier on State Highway 1,
between Freeths Road and Factory Road.
There are no
injuries reported.
Towing has been requested for the
car.
© Scoop Media
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more