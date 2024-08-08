State Highway 1, Koromiko Clear Following Crash
State Highway 1, Koromiko is now clear, following a crash earlier this morning.
Police thank motorists for their patience while the crashed car was removed.
The government has once again chosen to put the profits of business ahead of what the public health research is telling us. Under pressure from the giant Danone multinational, New Zealand has backed out of signing a proposed Trans-Tasman labelling standard for Infant Formula. This is despite the fact the WHO and many national public health bodies from Europe to Australia are keen to regulate how infant formula can be marketed, and labelled. The aim is to ensure that the health and wellbeing of babies remains the top priority, and not the market opportunities for manufacturers.
Children’s Minister Karen Chhour introduced her bill to repeal section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act in May, which requires the ministry to consider whakapapa and the Treaty of Waitangi when making decisions about children and young people in state care.
AJV filed an Official Information Act request to parse the Jewish Council’s funding submission claim that it had “widespread Jewish community support, across multiple organisations.”
Over 1,000 people have signed an open letter by Student Justice for Palestine Pōneke (SJPP) calling for the university to divest from Israel. The letter has also gained the support of several student organisations at the university.
Health Minister Dr Shane Reti says delivery of a long overdue Emergency Observation Unit for Christchurch Hospital will reduce admissions, free up valuable resources across the hospital and help deliver on shorter stays in Emergency Departments.
The nationwide survey, now in its seventh year highlights that 65% of New Zealanders say they want to see more focus and resource put into reducing the impacts of climate-related hazards.
A new report by the independent watchdog Aotearoa Justice Watch (AJW) details numerous testimonies of abuse, discrimination and alleged violations of human rights within New Zealand’s criminal justice system.