Wellington Region Response To Water Announcement

Thursday, 8 August 2024, 10:58 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

The head of a group representing the councils of the Wellington region has responded to today’s government announcement on Local Water Done Well.

The Advisory Oversight Group (AOG) is made up of elected members and iwi representatives from 10 councils in the Wellington region and Horowhenua District

AOG Chair Dame Kerry Prendergast said today’s announcement is an important step forward.

"This is a comprehensive recasting of water services in this country. It provides important safeguards for our community and some financial tools for councils to make the necessary changes to tackle the challenges we face.

"We’re optimistic about the future for the Wellington region, and that our ten councils will continue to work together to build a solution for our people."

© Scoop Media

