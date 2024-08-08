New Council Structure Proposed For Kāpiti Coast’s 2025 Local Government Elections

Kāpiti Coast District Council is seeking feedback on its proposed representation arrangements for the 2025 local government elections.

The review looks at the number of councillors, community board members, and types of wards and their boundaries the district should have.

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow says the review is about ensuring communities of interest are kept together and making it easier for people to participate in local democracy.

“A community of interest could be where you live and associate with, or the iwi you belong to,” says Mayor Holborow.

The proposed Council structure includes ward and some community board boundary changes for Ōtaki, Waikanae, Paraparaumu, and Paekākāriki-Raumati. The new Kāpiti Coast Māori ward boundary is proposed to cover the entire district.

This review was triggered by the decision to establish a Māori ward and continues into this phase following Council re-affirming the establishment of a Māori ward earlier this week.

The review will determine the Council structure for the 2025 local government elections.

Under the proposal, the number of councillors remain at ten, with one districtwide councillor replaced by the new Māori ward councillor.

People on the general electoral roll will vote in their general ward instead of the Māori ward and people on the Māori electoral roll will vote in the new Māori ward instead of a general ward.

Everyone will still be able to vote for the mayor, two districtwide councillors, and their community board representatives.

There are no proposed changes to the five community boards, apart from the changes to Ōtaki, Waikanae, Paraparaumu and Paekākariki boundaries.

Each community board will still have four elected members and a specified number of ward councillors appointed to the boards.

Mayor Holborow says councillors work collectively to determine the district’s overall strategic direction, approve budgets, set rates, and make bylaws, policies and plans aimed at meeting the community’s needs.

“That’s why it’s important people let us know how they’d like to be represented.”

People can complete their feedback online, on paper, or in person at one of Council’s libraries or service centres.

The public is invited to a drop-in session, Saturday 31 August, 10am–12 noon at Paraparaumu Library. Look out for information on how to attend an online webinar on Thursday 29 August at 6pm.

Submissions are open until 5pm Thursday 12 September 2024.

Councillors will consider all feedback before making their final decision on Thursday 31 October.

More information is available on Council’s website at haveyoursay.kapiticoast.govt.nz/RepresentationReview

