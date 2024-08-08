Update: Homicide Investigation Launched, Person Charged In Waimamaku

A person has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Waimamaku on 1 August.

A 50-year-old man will appear in Kaikohe District Court tomorrow (9 August) charged with murder and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

(Photo/Supplied)

Police have now launched a homicide investigation after a 51-year-old man was found seriously injured on the side of the road on State Highway 12 at 8.47am.

Sadly, he passed away at the scene a short time later.

Later the same day, a nearby property was secured and Police seized a vehicle allegedly involved.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Syddall, Northland CIB, says Police have been working hard to piece together the events leading up to the man’s death.

“Police were speaking with a person of interest early on, who we have since charged with murder.

“We are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter and would like to reassure the community that this appears to be an isolated incident.”

Detective Sergeant Syddall says Police would like to thank those members of the community who have spoken to Police or provided footage.

“We would still like to hear from anyone who was travelling on State Highway 12 on 1 August between 7.45am and 8.45am.”

The vehicle seized by the investigation team is a 2024 white double cab Toyota Hilux Utility, with a large black Bull Bar on the front and a flat deck on the back.

Motorists who may have dashcam footage or saw either the vehicle or a person walking on the road near rapid numbers 6700-6900, are urged to contact Police if you have not already done so.

This area of interest to Police is about 4km south of the Waimamaku township.

Anyone with information can call 105 or online by clicking ‘Update Report’ after going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

Please reference ‘Operation Number’ or file number 240801/3234.

Information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

As this matter is now before the Court, we are limited in providing further comment.

