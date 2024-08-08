Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Do You Recognise This Person? Police Appeal For Information Following Robbery, Stoke

Thursday, 8 August 2024, 1:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating the robbery of a Main Road Stoke convenience store, want to speak with the person pictured as we believe they can assist with our enquiries.

At around 11pm Friday 2 August Police were called to the Stoke Convenience store, on the corner of Putaitai Street, after reports that a man had entered armed with an axe and stole approximately $2,000 worth of cigarettes and tobacco.

Detective Sergeant Leanne Thomson says: “Luckily no one was injured in this incident, however those working in the store were understandably shaken.”

Police have conducted a scene examination, and enquiries remain ongoing to identify the person/s involved,” she says.

If you recognise the person pictured or have any information that may assist in our investigation please contact Police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 [1]using update report and referencing file number: 240803/9596.

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

