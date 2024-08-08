Rail Safety Is Never Extinct

Dinosaurs, or just one, may have come back from extinction in Hurunui this week.

For a good reason too, to mark Rail Safety Week, a nationwide initiative with TrackSAFE and KiwiRail.

Waipara School students about to cross the railway line to get to school. (Photo/Supplied)

Taking place all this week, with walking to school as a focus, Hurunui District Council (HDC) thought a dinosaur would make this activity of crossing a railway line on foot a little more entertaining.

Especially for children from Amberley School and Waipara School, where if walking to school there’s a high chance they may be navigating a level rail crossing.

Hurunui District Council’s Safer Roads Coordinator Emma Feathery said because train tracks run through the heart of many of Hurunui’s townships, and some children walking to school need to navigate scheduled freight trains when crossing the tracks, rail safety always needs to be a focus, for everyone.

“With my work hat on and my parent hat on, I believe it’s important rail safety is front of mind for children and their families, whether it’s walking to school or driving around Hurunui,” she said.

Feathery said sadly, 10 people have lost their lives in collisions with trains over the past year in New Zealand, and this statistic is on the rise.

“Risk is one factor that people cannot afford to account for. Just one second more and a near miss could be a collision which results in serious injury or death.”

She expressed gratitude to everyone in Hurunui, including schools, who take rail safety seriously.

“This week having the helpful dinosaur was a fun reminder to keep up the good work and aways stay vigilant when it comes to rail safety.”

Rail Safety Week runs from Monday 5 August to Sunday 11 August 2024.

