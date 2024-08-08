Customs Makes Further Arrest For 58kg Methamphetamine In Bitumen Shipment

Photo/Supplied

Customs has this morning charged a third person in connection with an investigation into the smuggling of approximately 58 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in bitumen rolls shipped from the United States.

A 42-year-old Auckland man is scheduled to appear in the North Shore District Court this afternoon (8 August 2024) after being arrested by Customs.

Customs began its investigation after border profiling led to the interception of a shipment from the United States on or about 10 April 2024. After an examination, Customs officers discovered 58 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed within several bitumen rolls.

This amount of methamphetamine would have been worth an estimated street value of up to NZ$23,200,000, and the seizure has prevented approximately NZ$64 million in social harm and cost to New Zealand.

Customs’ search warrants undertaken in Dairy Flat with the assistance of Waitematā Police led to the arrest this morning.

The Waitematā Offender Prevention Team – Investigations also located two pistols and ammunition at the property.

The 42-year-old man is being jointly charged with a woman at the property on two charges of unlawful possession of a pistol, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

A 64-year-old man was arrested and charged, and a 57-year-old man was also charged in May 2024.

Investigations Manager Dominic Adams says Operation Brig has identified an organised criminal syndicate and led to the arrest of at least one key Rebels gang figure.

“Customs continues to fight transnational organised crime that threatens the safety and security of our country. We are very proud of the work undertaken in this operation that has not only prevented significant harm in our communities but has also dismantled a syndicate that would have continued to offend. I would also like to acknowledge the excellent support from New Zealand Police. Collaboration with local authorities such as Police is key in the battle against drug smuggling syndicates.” says Mr. Adams.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams, from the Waitematā Organised Crime Unit, says Police are pleased firearms and drugs have been taken out of circulation.

“Police will continue to take every opportunity to work with our partners to target and disrupt the illicit operations of gangs, and other organised crime groups,” he says.

Anyone who has concerns about possible smuggling can contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

