Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UPDATE 4: Tokomaru Do Not Drink Water Notice Remains In Place For Now

Thursday, 8 August 2024, 7:34 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

A Do Not Drink Water Notice for the Tokomaru water supply issued on Wednesday 7 August, remains in place while Council undertakes rigorous daily testing to ensure the supply is safe to drink. Yesterday’s testing showed lead in a sample taken, was mostly likely due to a brass washdown tap, which was not a part of the water supply network.

Based on the latest evidence from yesterday’s results showing that the reservoir and the network were both compliant, Council decided to run 18 separate samples today, to test across the network.

Five of these, were identified as priority locations for results to be received today (the exact locations from yesterday). The rest (13) are more comprehensive samples to provide Council with robust data, including additional samples at various steps, between process areas in the water treatment plant.

This enhanced testing regime will provide the Council with comprehensive data and a high trust of its testing within the network, to reassure the community, Health New Zealand | Te Whata Ora and Taumata Arowai that the use of the water supply can be resumed. The five priority area results are expected by the end of today.

Council will keep the community updated as we know more, with the next media release due to go tomorrow once results are received.

What does a Do Not Drink Water Notice mean?

A Do Not Drink Water Notice is issued when the water supply is, or could be, contaminated with harmful chemicals and toxins. In this case boiling water will not make it safe.

Until further notice, residents connected to the Tokomaru water supply are advised to:

· Use water from the tanker or bottled water for drinking (including the making of sachet juice/drinks), cooking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food, mixing infant /toddler formula, making ice, giving water to pets.

· You should be cautious when bathing babies and young children as they might swallow water.

· Do not drink or use water from any appliance connected to your water supply lines. This includes the water and ice dispensers in your refrigerator, freezer and dishwasher.

· Advice from the Ministry of Health and Taumata Arowai say that water can still be used for bathing and washing.

· Follow Council’s website and social media pages to keep updated.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 