UPDATE 4: Tokomaru Do Not Drink Water Notice Remains In Place For Now

A Do Not Drink Water Notice for the Tokomaru water supply issued on Wednesday 7 August, remains in place while Council undertakes rigorous daily testing to ensure the supply is safe to drink. Yesterday’s testing showed lead in a sample taken, was mostly likely due to a brass washdown tap, which was not a part of the water supply network.

Based on the latest evidence from yesterday’s results showing that the reservoir and the network were both compliant, Council decided to run 18 separate samples today, to test across the network.

Five of these, were identified as priority locations for results to be received today (the exact locations from yesterday). The rest (13) are more comprehensive samples to provide Council with robust data, including additional samples at various steps, between process areas in the water treatment plant.

This enhanced testing regime will provide the Council with comprehensive data and a high trust of its testing within the network, to reassure the community, Health New Zealand | Te Whata Ora and Taumata Arowai that the use of the water supply can be resumed. The five priority area results are expected by the end of today.

Council will keep the community updated as we know more, with the next media release due to go tomorrow once results are received.

What does a Do Not Drink Water Notice mean?

A Do Not Drink Water Notice is issued when the water supply is, or could be, contaminated with harmful chemicals and toxins. In this case boiling water will not make it safe.

Until further notice, residents connected to the Tokomaru water supply are advised to:

· Use water from the tanker or bottled water for drinking (including the making of sachet juice/drinks), cooking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food, mixing infant /toddler formula, making ice, giving water to pets.

· You should be cautious when bathing babies and young children as they might swallow water.

· Do not drink or use water from any appliance connected to your water supply lines. This includes the water and ice dispensers in your refrigerator, freezer and dishwasher.

· Advice from the Ministry of Health and Taumata Arowai say that water can still be used for bathing and washing.

· Follow Council’s website and social media pages to keep updated.

