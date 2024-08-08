LGNZ Welcomes Government Announcement On Water

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) has welcomed the certainty provided in the Government’s announcement on Local Water Done Well today.

“This is some really welcome news for councils who are financially constrained in their ability to deliver water infrastructure and services,” LGNZ Vice President Campbell Barry said.

“Today’s announcement gives councils a greater ability to borrow for essential infrastructure investment. Without reform, the pressure on council finances and on our essential infrastructure would continue to be completely unsustainable.

“LGNZ has been advocating for stronger local voice in water services reform for a long time.

“Water infrastructure and services make up a large amount of council investment in 2024 and that will continue for years to come. Ultimately, even with these changes, CCOs will still be constrained by consumers’ ability to pay for water services,” Campbell Barry said.

LGNZ will be working through the detail of today’s announcement with our member councils, to provide feedback on the proposed legislation.

An LGNZ-commissioned report by Infometrics in March found that sewage systems are 30% more expensive to build and water supply system are 27% more expensive to build than they were three years ago.

