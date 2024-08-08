Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

LGNZ Welcomes Government Announcement On Water

Thursday, 8 August 2024, 9:19 pm
Press Release: LGNZ

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) has welcomed the certainty provided in the Government’s announcement on Local Water Done Well today.

“This is some really welcome news for councils who are financially constrained in their ability to deliver water infrastructure and services,” LGNZ Vice President Campbell Barry said.

“Today’s announcement gives councils a greater ability to borrow for essential infrastructure investment. Without reform, the pressure on council finances and on our essential infrastructure would continue to be completely unsustainable.

“LGNZ has been advocating for stronger local voice in water services reform for a long time.

“Water infrastructure and services make up a large amount of council investment in 2024 and that will continue for years to come. Ultimately, even with these changes, CCOs will still be constrained by consumers’ ability to pay for water services,” Campbell Barry said.

LGNZ will be working through the detail of today’s announcement with our member councils, to provide feedback on the proposed legislation.

An LGNZ-commissioned report by Infometrics in March found that sewage systems are 30% more expensive to build and water supply system are 27% more expensive to build than they were three years ago.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from LGNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 