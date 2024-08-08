Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Kaumātua Homes Returned Amid Challenges And Delays

Thursday, 8 August 2024, 9:41 pm
Press Release: Tatau Tatau o Te Wairoa

Photo/Supplied

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust have this week successfully handed back six kaumātua flats that were severely damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Chair of The Trust Leon Symes says the return of these homes marks a significant milestone after 18 months of kaumātua residing with whānau or in temporary accommodation while awaiting repairs.

“Tragically, some kaumātua have passed away during this period or have moved to rest homes outside the district.”

Symes says that the trust has had to delay the building of their own 13 bed kaumātua supported living complex in their housing development because of the rising material and labour costs, coupled with the need to shift from off-site manufactured homes due to damage sustained along State Highway 2.

“We are currently awaiting a decision from the Ministry of Urban Housing and Development regarding additional support to address these challenges. In addition, we have faced the loss of our kaumātua housing coordinator role due to the recent restructuring of Te Aka Whai Ora.”

Symes says the situation underscores the urgent need for a rest home in Wairoa and immediate support for over 50 patients who are currently being cared for at home who should be in hospital level care. He says the Trust remains committed to addressing these challenges and will continue to work towards ensuring the district’s kaumātua have access to appropriate and supportive housing solutions.

