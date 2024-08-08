Cycle Trail Takes Shape In The Kawaru Gorge

Base cut for a sweeping trail on a flat section of the Kawarau Gorge Trail / Supplied

Six months after construction started on the Kawarau Gorge Trail, seven kilometres of the trail has been formed out of 27 kilometres to build – 26%. Two experienced contractor companies are working in five different locations within the Kawarau Gorge creating the trail, some of which can be easily seen from the State Highway 6.

Southern Lakes Trails Trust is delighted with progress to date, especially during the freezing winter months.

Working with the trail contractors are ecological and archaeological experts who have been on the ground, identifying features and completing actions to protect all the treasures in the gorge.

In addition, specialist rock scalers addressing those areas with potential rock fall. They have been scaling and removing those rocks, to ensure that the area below is safe for our contractors to work below and ultimately the trail users. Some of the landowners, who have given easement through their properties, have also started to contribute to the work with some physical enhancements of their land in preparation for the trail coming through their properties.

NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi has started on their specialised sections of the trail around the Nevis Bluff starting on the from the Gibbston Valley side of the Bluff.

“We know the riding public will be as enthusiastic as we are, however, we remind the public to stay out of hazardous work areas,” comments Southern Lakes Trails Trust Chair, Aaron Halstead.

“We are well on target for an opening for the summer of 2025,” adds Aaron.

Key Facts:

Southern Lakes Trails is the Trust responsible for building the trail with funds from Central Lakes Trust, Otago Community Trust and Central Government (MBIE), committed in 2018.

Landowners have been crucial to the project providing easements for the trail and access for construction vehicles.

Contractors Wilson Keen Contracting focus on main earthworks. Ellis Mining responsible for suspension bridges and structures. Overall project management is provided by Southern Land ensuring smooth coordination and execution.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is the project lead on the Nevis Bluff portion of the trail.

The Kawarau Gorge Trail is a pivotal component of a game-changing project that connects the four Great Rides in the Otago region, creating a 530km of continuous trail network across Queenstown, Central Otago and connecting through to Waihola near Dunedin.

About Us

The Southern Lakes Trails is responsible for the construction of three trails in the region: Lake Dunstan Trail, Kawarau Gorge Trail and the Wanaka Link. These ambitious projects are being made possible with co-funding totalling $26.3 million provided by Central Government, Central Lakes Trust and Otago Community Trust. A tripartite funding agreement was signed in 2016.

The highly successful Lake Dunstan trail opened on 31st May 2019 and has welcomed over 180 000 riders.

Southern Lakes Trails was formerly known as the Central Otago Queenstown Trails Network Trust.

www.southernlakestrails.nz

https://www.southernlakestrails.nz/trustees

https://www.southernlakestrails.nz/funders-supporters

