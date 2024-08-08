Dr. Alistair Reese: Tauranga Tiriti/Treaty Presentation

Bay of Plenty theologian and historian Dr Alistair Reese will present on the Treaty of Waitangi at an event to be held in Tauranga in early September.

He Tatau Pounamu, The Treaty of Waitangi, a Covenant of Reconciliation will explore the treaty at a time when the agreement between the Crown and te iwi Māori is being called into question. It is an extension of Dr. Reese’s presentation at the Waitangi Dawn Service in February earlier this year.

“We are at a decisive moment as a nation,” he says.

“How can we renew and deepen our understanding of the Treaty of Waitangi? What does it mean to say that the Treaty is a sacred compact, a covenant? And what has been the historical role of the Church in relation to the Treaty? What might this require of us now?”

The event is hosted by Karuwhā Trust, the Venn Foundation and Te Kohinga. Karuwhā Trust is a charity that engages people in a conversation about identity and history through journeys to significant sites in Aotearoa. Venn Foundation is a New Zealand educational organisation that explores Christian values and their social potentialities. Te Kohinga, is a long established Tauranga network concerned with justice and reconciliation in the Bay of Plenty.

Dr Reese says he will help the audience to understand how the Treaty is he tatau pounamu — a covenant pathway of reconciliation, an opportunity of hope.

The presentation follows similar events in Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin and Christchurch earlier in the year.

“I will consider the provenance and context of this foundational document, including the role of the Crown, Māori and the Church in its formation and interpretation. We will weigh how to respond and how best to honour the Treaty now.”

The event will be held at Holy Trinity, Devonport Rd in Tauranga on Wednesday September 4, from 7pm to 9pm.

There will also be a book launch before the main event. The bi-lingual booklet Forewords are written by Professor Tom Roa and Sir David Moxon. A similar event will be held in Hamilton at Te Rautini, on September 5th.

Register here:

https://www.venn.org.nz/events-courses/he-tatau-pounamu-tauranga/

