Our Tamariki Deserve The Highest Level Of Care And Protection

Lifewise, a leading social service provider in Auckland and Rotorua, calls for the community and social services sector to join forces. “We all know that the funding is limited, and that we cannot afford to waste resources or duplicate services. The one thing that unites all providers, Oranga Tamariki and the children’s minister Karen Chhour is the shared vision of keeping our tamariki safe and well so they may flourish,” says Lifewise CE, Haehaetu Barrett.

Lifewise supports the increased accountability and standards of the government and the public on the sector, and the need to track and evaluate the results of the services provided. "We are working with tamariki and rangatahi who have experienced intergenerational trauma. We have a moral obligation to cooperate and ensure the best possible outcomes for those in need," says Barrett.

Despite the negative media attention Oranga Tamariki have received, one thing is clear, they have the data and the expertise to identify the most effective and efficient services.

As a sector, we need to work together to understand the needs and fill the gaps, and make sure that the front-line services are not compromised.

Barret says,"We’ll need to put aside our egos and agendas to optimise sector performance.”

Lifewise promotes a collaborative approach to care for whānau, as demonstrated by the Housing First collective, which consists of five non-government organisations working together to end homelessness in Auckland. Lifewise also established the first indigenous led Housing First programme in Rotorua, which respects the principles of rangatiratanga, manaakitanga and whakawhanaungatanga.

Moreover, Lifewise has developed several innovative and early intervention initiatives. These include Mana Whānau, a six-month programme that offers intensive in-home parenting support, with the aim of reunifying and strengthening whānau and preventing tamariki from entering or drifting into state or non-kin care, and Tōku Whānau, a 12- week programme that empowers and resources whānau to recover, heal and stay safe from further family harm.

The Mana Whānau service is scheduled to be evaluated by Impact Lab, a social impact measurement organisation founded by former Prime Minister Bill English, to assess the social return and outcomes for the tamariki and whānau involved.

Lifewise hopes that by sharing its learnings and experiences, it can inspire other organisations in the sector to adopt a more collaborative and innovative approach to care for whānau.

"There is no room to continue working in isolation, we must work in partnership, sharing our knowledge and resources. Together, we can make a difference for the people and communities we serve," says Barrett.

