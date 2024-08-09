Retirement's Looking Mint

Mint is looking forward to a well-deserved retirement after six successful years as an operational police dog. Photo: Senior Constable Jacqui Manson. Supplied/NZPolice

Highly skilled, fearless and a bit of a goofball, retiring Police dog Mint has proudly served the Canterbury community since 2018.

During this time, he served as a general purpose, AOS and STG dog; attending 3,083 jobs and apprehending 281 offenders in his career.

Mint hit the ground running after graduation in 2018, tracking and catching a burglar on his very first shift. That was just the start of his eventful and successful career.

Although a highly skilled and valuable member of New Zealand Police, Mint can still be a bit of a goof ball. Supplied/NZPolice

Mint has now retired from Police and is enjoying his new home with a former Police dog handler, eating Vegemite toast most mornings for breakfast, sleeping inside the house and occasionally on the bed.

Thank you for your service Mint, enjoy your retirement.

