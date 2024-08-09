Retirement's Looking Mint
Highly skilled, fearless and a bit of a goofball, retiring Police dog Mint has proudly served the Canterbury community since 2018.
During this time, he served as a general purpose, AOS and STG dog; attending 3,083 jobs and apprehending 281 offenders in his career.
Mint hit the ground running after graduation in 2018, tracking and catching a burglar on his very first shift. That was just the start of his eventful and successful career.
Mint has now retired from Police and is enjoying his new home with a former Police dog handler, eating Vegemite toast most mornings for breakfast, sleeping inside the house and occasionally on the bed.
Thank you for your service Mint, enjoy your retirement.