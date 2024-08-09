Serious Crash: Great South Road, Papakura - Counties Manukau

Emergency services are responding to a crash on Great South Road in Papakura.

A person has been injured after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian just after 3.15pm.

The pedestrian has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The crash has closed the south bound lane of Great South Road, near the intersection with Trentham Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays or avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash unit has been notified and will examine the scene.

