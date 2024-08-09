Update: Missing Woman, Hamilton Gardens
Friday, 9 August 2024, 7:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have today located a woman reported missing in
Hamilton yesterday.
Her body was located near Hamilton
Gardens this afternoon, and the matter has been referred to
the Coroner.
We have been in contact with next of kin
and are providing them with support at this difficult
time.
Police would like to thank the public for their
assistance in helping us locate
her.
