Man Arrested, Charged After Dangerous Driving Incident, Gore

A local Gore man has been arrested and charged after a driving incident that saw him allegedly reaching dangerous excessive speeds more than one and a half times the posted speed limit.

About 3.30pm yesterday afternoon, an officer in Edendale observed a vehicle travelling at excess speed in a 100km/h zone. He tried to stop the vehicle however it fled, and due to the dangerous manner of driving, it wasn’t pursued.

A number of Police staff searched the area for the vehicle, and it was located on Main Street, Gore, a short time later. The driver stopped and was arrested.

Staff also searched the vehicle and located a number of illicit items, including methamphetamine, cannabis and drug utensils.

Sergeant Gary Iddenten of Gore Police says this kind of reckless behaviour on the roads won’t be tolerated.

“Travelling at this kind of speed can have catastrophic consequences in a crash.

“Unfortunately, this is not this individual’s first offence, and he has other matters still before the courts. We’re extremely disappointed that the message hasn’t gotten through.

“We won’t hesitate to hold people to account for reckless driving that puts other members of our community at risk.”

Police urge anyone who sees dangerous driving to call 111 as soon as possible.

The 21-year-old man is due to appear in Gore District Court on 14 August on a range of charges including failing to stop, dangerous driving, and drugs charges.

