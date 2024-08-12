Road Closed Following Crash, Mt Wellington
Monday, 12 August 2024, 7:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a single vehicle
crash in Mt Wellington this morning.
Early indications
suggest one person may be injured.
Motorists are being
advised to expect delays following the crash on Te Horeta
Road, which was reported to Police at 5.50am.
The road
is currently blocked and motorists are advised to seek an
alternate route or expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more