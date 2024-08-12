Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Five Arrested Following Palmerston North Thefts

Monday, 12 August 2024, 7:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Inspector Ross Grantham, Manawatū Area Commander

Five youths have been arrested and a large amount of stolen property recovered following a short flurry of thefts in Palmerston North.

Just after midday on Friday, Police were alerted to a group of people who had taken approximately $3000 worth of products from Farmers in The Plaza.

Moments later, security cameras picked up the same group in Rebel Sport on Rangitikei Street, where they stole another $2000 in products.

A member of the public saw the group heading back towards The Square, and alerted Police.

By 12:30pm, Police had arrested all five youths. They are set to appear in the Palmerston North Youth Court on Tuesday, facing shoplifting charges.

The recovered property has been returned to the stores from which it was taken.

We were able to apprehend suspects and return a large amount of stolen stock thanks to the people who called 111 so quickly. Retail crime costs everyone and has real effects on the hard-working members of the retail community, and their customers.

We’re focused on preventing these offences and will continue to hold offenders to account.

