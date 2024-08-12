Road Reopens Following Crash, Mt Wellington
Monday, 12 August 2024, 8:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
An earlier crash on Te Horeta Road, Mt Wellington has now
been cleared and the road has reopened.
One person was
transported to hospital in a moderate
condition.
Police would like to thank motorists for
their
patience.
© Scoop Media
