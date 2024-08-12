Lane Reopens Following Crash, East Tāmaki
Monday, 12 August 2024, 8:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police would like to thank motorists for their patience
following an earlier crash on the Southern
Motorway.
The two vehicle crash was reported to Police
just after 7am and has since been cleared.
No one was
injured and all lanes are now
open.
