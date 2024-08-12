Fast-Track Approval For Parnell Retirement Village

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, to construct a multi-storey building as part of a retirement village at Titoki Street and Maunsell Road in Parnell, Auckland.

The Foundation Village Partnership (made up of Foundation Village Limited and Generus Foundation Limited) applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 121 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

