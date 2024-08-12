Motueka Street Closed, Nelson - Tasman
Monday, 12 August 2024, 10:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a family harm incident in
Motueka Street, Nelson.
Motueka Street is closed at
the intersection with Tipahi Street.
Two nearby
schools and the hospital have been placed into lockdown as a
precaution.
