Green Light For Queenstown Housing Subdivision

Photo/Supplied

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, to subdivide land for a housing development at Frankton-Ladies Mile Highway in Queenstown.

Glenpanel Development Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The decision on this application comes 115 working days after it was lodged Environmental Protection Authority. This does not include time when the application processing was suspended at the applicant’s request.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Flint’s Park Ladies Mile - Te Pūtahi Stage 1 report

