Three Men Caught After Fleeing In Vehicle And Shooting At Police

Attribute to Area Commander Manawatu, Inspector Ross Grantham

Police have recovered an array of firearms after occupants of a fleeing vehicle shot at police.

Yesterday 11 August, around midday, Police observed a vehicle with no plates, believed to be stolen in the Awapuni area of Palmerston North.

The driver of the vehicle was signalled to stop but immediately fled. Police followed the vehicle through streets of Awapuni and then into Highbury.

While driving into Highbury, one of the occupants fired numerous shots in the direction of the pursuing Police vehicle.

Police continued to follow at a safe distance which resulted in a street in Highbury being cordoned.

A short time later the Armed Offenders Squad arrived in the area and three men were arrested.

A subsequent search of an address located the stolen vehicle involved in the pursuit.

Police also located a cut down shotgun and two cutdown .22 firearms.

All three firearms were loaded and a quantity of ammunition was also found.

I am proud of the actions of our people in what was an incredibly dangerous situation. Not only in the initial pursuit but then for their actions in cordoning and clearing the address where the three men were located and arrested.

It is through our people’s professional handling of the situation that it ended without anyone getting hurt.

The fact that three loaded firearms were found in the subsequent search is hugely concerning but prompt action has meant that they are now off the street and three people being held to account.

Three Palmerston North men, aged 18, 20 and 22 will appear in the Palmerston North District Court today facing charges in relation to this incident and a previous failing to stop incident.

The investigation is continuing to see if there is any links to previous firearms incident that have occurred over the previous days.

