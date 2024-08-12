Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Marton Swim Centre Roof Structure Failure

Monday, 12 August 2024, 12:55 pm
Press Release: Rangitikei District Council

During a routine inspection of the Marton Swim Centre by our contractors Community Leisure Management (CLM), staff noticed that there was a failure of the roof structure.

A crack had been identified in one of the support beams during a previous inspection in May, following the conclusion of the swim season. Council have been monitoring the damage alongside CLM and structural engineers, and were working on a plan to fix the issue.

Following the failure of the beam, it has caused a partial collapse of the roof. Collectively, we will now be assessing the extent of the damage, what repairs are possible, what else may need to be addressed before the swim centre is able to open for the upcoming swim season, due to start in October.

The beam failure posed no threat to life due to the swim centre not being operational. It also has no impact on the gym, which is still able to be accessed by members.

As a precaution, Council have cordoned off the Hereford Street side of the swim centre, which will impact on pedestrians and people parking outside the swim centre.

Council will be keeping residents and swim centre users updated on any further developments that may impact on them.

