Have You Seen Hayden?

Photo/Supplied

Police are appealing for any sightings of 14-year-old Hayden, who has been reported as missing from her home in Tikipunga.

Hayden, who has autism, was last seen at her home last night.

She is described as of a slim build with brown eyes and brown hair and is likely wearing a pink and white tie die oodie with black pants and tan Ugg boots.

Police and Hayden’s family have concerns for her wellbeing and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 111 and reference job number 240812/0324.

Additionally, anyone who has further information can contact Police on 105, or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

