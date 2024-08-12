Police Presence Keeps Gang Members In Check

Waitematā Police have issued 27 infringements and impounded two vehicles following a Head Hunters gang event in Wellsford on the weekend.

Acting Road Policing Manager for Waitematā, Acting Inspector Warwick Stainton, says Police were highly visible for the event on Saturday, running several checkpoints.

“We had a number of teams working hard to target and disrupt any unlawful gang-related activity.

“Our teams issued 27 infringements, processed one person for driving with excess breath alcohol, impounded two motorbikes and suspended a license,” Acting Inspector Stainton says.

“We want to reiterate that Police will continue to keep a close watch on gang activity and any illegal behaviour will not be tolerated.

“We also encourage the community to report any suspicious or illegal activity that may be taking place, we take these reports seriously and in confidence.”

Anyone concerned about their safety in regards to the group, or who witnesses illegal behaviour happening now, is urged to call 111 immediately.

To report, or send in any footage of the group causing concern, we encourage you to file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

