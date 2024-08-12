Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Flare Training Exercise In Whangārei Harbour

Monday, 12 August 2024, 1:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are advising the public of a flare training exercise being conducted in the Whangārei Harbour tomorrow night.

The practical distress signal exercise, in the Snake Bank area, will take place on Tuesday 13 August, between 7pm and 9pm.

Residents and water users in the general area can expect to see several red and orange-coloured distress flares in the night sky at this time, including some smoke flares.

Please do not call emergency services if you see flares of this nature in the Snake Bank area between these times.

This exercise is being conducted by Coastguard in conjunction with the Rescue Coordination Centre of Maritime New Zealand.

