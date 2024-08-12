Road Blocked, Waharoa Road East, Matamata - Waikato
Monday, 12 August 2024, 2:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waharoa Road East, Matamata is blocked following a
two-car crash.
It happened about 1:40pm near the
intersection with Pohlen Road.
Initial indications are
that there are serious injuries to two
people.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
