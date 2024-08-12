Your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter Undertakes 38 Life-Saving Missions In July

Your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter carried out 38 life-saving missions within the Coastal Bay of Plenty region over the month of July. These missions included 16 inter-hospital transfers, 4 medical events, 1 rescue, 6 rural/farm incidents, 5 motor vehicle accident, and 6 miscellaneous missions. Your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was most often seen in Tauranga with 7 inter-hospital transfers, Whakatāne with 3 inter-hospital transfers, Rotorua with 3 inter-hospital transfers. In addition, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter crew were required in Matakana Island, Mayor Island, Coromandel and many other remote and challenging locations to provide life-saving care in time critical situations.

The month began with your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Mauao Sumit for a male in his 60s who was experiencing a medical event. The patient was transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday morning, July 1st, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Opotiki for a male in his 70s who was experiencing a medical event. The patient was transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday morning, July 4th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tokoroa Hospital for a young female who sustained fracture injuries from a 1 metre fall. The patient was transported to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Friday morning, July 5th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tauranga Hospital for a male in his teens who sustained serious injuries after being involved in a motorbike accident. The patient was transported to Middlemore Hospital for further treatment.

The following evening, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a male who was experiencing seizures. The patient was transported to Starship Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Friday morning, July 12th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Matakana Island for a male in his 90s who was experiencing a medical event. The patient was transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday evening, July 13th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Maraetotara for a male in his 40s sustained chest injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident (MVA). The patient was transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

The following evening, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Pongakawa for a male in his teens who sustained fracture injuries from a motocross bike related incident. The patient was transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, July 18th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Rotoma for a male in his 50s who sustained injuries from a fall while mountain biking. The patient was transported to Whakatane Hospital for further treatment.

Later that evening, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Whangamata for a male in his 90s who was involved in a motor vehicle accident (MVA) and sustained multiple injuries. The patient was transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday evening, July 20th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tauranga Hospital for an infant who was experiencing a serious medical condition. The patient was swiftly flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday evening, July 25th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tahawai for a male in 30s who sustained injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident (MVA). The patient was transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

The next afternoon, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Te Kaha Medical Centre for a male in his 70s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday morning, July 27th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Coromandel for a male in his 50s who sustained serious injuries after a farm related incident. The patient was transported to Auckland City Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Te Puna for a female in her 20s who sustained injuries after a fall. Due to the remote location, the patient required extraction by winch. The Critical Care Flight Paramedic was winched down to the patient where they began treatment and then the patient and CCFP were both extracted via winch. The patient was then transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

