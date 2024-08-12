Nuisance Helmetless Motorcyclist Loses Bike

Attributable to acting Road Policing Manager Senior Sergeant Steve Shaw

Yesterday just before 3pm a man wearing no helmet rode his motorbike into a vehicle and a power pole on Clayton Road, Rotorua.

Another motorcyclist, who was riding with the man at the time fled the scene, failing to stop and ascertain injury.

Police located the rider with moderate injuries at hospital just before midnight and he was arrested for driving while disqualified and other driving offences.

The rider aged 27 has been summonsed to appear in court at a later date and his motoribke has been impounded.

The motorbike has been seized as Police work to curb dangerous riding behaviour in the area.

The rider was very fortunate not to receive more serious injuries or be killed. It’s also lucky no other members of the public were injured.

Police regularly receive reports where motorbikes have been ridden dangerously by riders mostly without helmets in reserves and streets around the city, often failing to stop when signalled to do so by Police.

While most dirt bike riders are aware of the laws, and don’t cause any issues, a few bad riders are giving the rest a bad reputation, we understand your outrage with dirt bike riders who ignore road rules and show little concern for the community.

Police’s message is clear: If you ride your dirt or off-road bike where you shouldn’t and/or in an anti-social manner, you can expect that we will do everything in our power to firstly identify you and then take appropriate enforcement action which could include seizure/impounding of the bike.

Police would like to thank members of the public who reported and continue to report information in relation to this behaviour.

