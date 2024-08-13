Cahill’s ‘Nonsense’ Cuts Out Police Association - COLFO

The Council of Licensed Firearm Owners (COLFO) says the Police Association has been excluded from preliminary consultation over firearm laws because Chris Cahill talks ‘nonsense’.

COLFO spokesperson Hugh Devereux-Mack says the Police Association is reaping what Chris Cahill has sown after years of wilfully misleading the public, media and politicians.

COLFO warned the Police Association by letter in October 2023[1] of the consequences if they let Cahill continue his uncivil and misleading approach to firearm issues.

“This exclusion is Cahill’s own fault. He has said things he knows are untrue.

“He is inconsistent, shrill and thoughtless. He doesn’t use facts, data and logic.

“Cahill’s outbursts exclude him from the practical and reasonable debate New Zealanders need on this issue. Cahill’s intemperance does a disservice to New Zealanders, and to his members. We have had enough of his nonsense,” Devereux-Mack said.

He said Cahill’s latest nonsense about McKee’s firearm advocacy before the Christchurch Mosque shooting, seals his organisation’s pariah status.

“The shooter was granted a license by Police, possibly Cahill’s members, after they failed to vet him according to the law at the time. Before the shooting Nicole McKee had been advocating for restoration of budget which had been taken away from the firearms licensing unit,” Devereux-Mack said.

“Cahill’s personal attacks on the Minister are grossly irrelevant to good firearms policy, and unbecoming of his organisation.”

“First and foremost, the firearms registry affects everyday New Zealanders who own and use guns. Cahill should set aside his self-importance and recognise that the Minister has intricate knowledge of this community – a community provoked and unfairly punished by the previous Government.”

“By Cahill’s absurd logic, any Minister who had first-hand experience in their role before politics should be disqualified. That would call for the resignation of Police Minister Mark Mitchell, an ex-police officer himself.”

Devereux-Mack said COLFO would continue with its reasoned, evidenced, approach to the issues, but would call out Cahill for his failure to participate on the same terms.

For example, in contrast to Cahill’s unevidenced assertions, COLFO has presented arguments for why the Firearm Register cannot keep New Zealanders safe (only legal guns are registered and most illegal firearms will have serial numbers removed, negating the only chance it works). It has provided evidence, such as the withdrawal or reduction of similarly designed registries around the world.

COLFO’s corrections of erroneous claims from Chris Cahill dating back to 2023:

· NZPA President On Notice Over Incorrect Claim To Media

· COLFO Corrects Claims Made About Clubs and Ranges

· Consequences From NZ Police Association Appearance On TVNZ Breakfast

[1] COLFO also warned editors that Cahill was increasingly belligerent. A Newsroom article[1] reported Mr Cahill calling COLFO “a pack of liars” after it pointed out that only 10% of firearms used in crimes can be traced to owners. This figure came from a Police study. The Ombudsman forced the Police to confirm that they keep no figures on “straw purchasing”. Mr Cahill’s claim was therefore without evidence.

