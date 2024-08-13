Four Youths Caught In Stolen Car In Dallington, And Burglar Arrested In Hei Hei

Please attribute to Metro Commander Christchurch, Superintendent Lane Todd

Adolescents apprehended

Yesterday 12 August, around 6.30pm, Police observed a stolen Toyota vehicle driving erratically in the Golf Links Road area of Shirley Christchurch.

The driver of the vehicle was signalled to stop but immediately fled. Police followed the vehicle at safe distance but abandoned the pursuit due to the manner of driving and speed.

While conducting area inquiries in the Dallington Area, the stolen vehicle was located abandoned on Gayhurst Road.

Four youth offenders, all of them aged 14 were located nearby and referred to Youth Aid and the matter is still under investigation.

Great teamwork and a coordinated approach have led to these young people being apprehended quickly.

Let this be a reminder to people that Police are continuing to hold those choosing to engage in this dangerous behaviour to account.

This is also a chance to remind members of the public to secure their vehicles. If possible, people should park their vehicles off the road or in a garage and with an immobiliser or steering wheel locking device.

Burglar binned

Later that evening around 11pm a witness reported watching a burglar enter an unoccupied property in Buchanans Road in Hei Hei.

The offender, dressed in dark colours was observed as they took items from the home. Police arrived at the scene shortly after being called and arrested a local man aged in his 50s.

The man was bailed to appear in court this week.

Thanks to the burglary being reported while it was in progress, police were able to arrest the offender at the scene quickly.

While the arrest is positive, attending police understand that this type of offending creates a sense of violation of privacy for our victims.

It’s a timely reminder of the value of a well-equipped security system, and Police being alerted quickly.

If you see any suspicious activity or witness any unlawful incidents, contact Police via 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 if it’s after the fact.

