Stolen Car Spiked In Hamilton, Three Caught And Charged

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Matthew Lee, Hamilton CIB

Earlier yesterday evening, a stolen Honda vehicle was observed driving on Ōhaupō Road in Hamilton. Police lost sight of it, but around 7.15pm, Police observed the vehicle driving again near Ōhaupō.

The vehicle was followed around the wider Hamilton City Area and was spiked several times, deflating all four tyres.

At one point, the driver drove at a constable laying spikes, but thankfully the officer escaped uninjured.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Kahikatea Drive in Hamilton.

The driver fled on foot while the other occupants were taken into custody.

The driver was located by a police dog patrol team a short time later and arrested.

Great teamwork and a coordinated approach from all our staff involved have led to these offenders being apprehended without any injuries to our police staff, members of the public or the occupants of the stolen vehicle.

This is another reminder that Police are continuing to hold those choosing to engage in this dangerous and foolish behaviour to account.

This is a chance to remind members of the public to secure their vehicles. If possible, people should park their vehicles off the road or in a garage and with an immobiliser or locking steering wheel device.

The 31-year-old male driver appeared in court today on several driving charges and charges of assault with a weapon and receiving stolen property.

The female passenger aged 20 was arrested on warrants and a 33-year-old male passenger was released without charge.

While the arrest is positive, attending police understand that this type of offending creates a sense of frustration. This occurs too often, and this incident is a good example of the risk this behaviour puts on the lives of all of us in the community.

If you see any suspicious activity or witness any unlawful incidents, contact Police via 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 if it’s after the fact.

© Scoop Media

