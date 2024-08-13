Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Govt Diminishes Critical Role Of Te Arawhiti, Office For Māori Crown Relations

Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 4:49 pm
Press Release: PSA

The diminishing of Te Arawhiti is another disappointing attack on the place of Māori in Aotearoa, said the Public Service Association.

The Government announced today its intention to refocus Te Arawhiti purely on its legislative functions under Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the Marine and Coastal Area (Takutai Moana) Act.

Te Puni Kōkiri will take over the post Treaty settlement implementation function and other functions.

The PSA is the union for staff at Te Arawhiti which has a workforce of about 200.

"This is a confusing plan which risks undermining the good work of Te Arawhiti and the progress that has been made by the agency to achieve better results for Māori," said Janice Panoho, Te Kaihautū Māori for Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi Public Service Association.

Te Arawhiti, established in 2018, has been pivotal in fostering Māori-Crown relations and ensuring that the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi are upheld within the public service.

"Why take the risk of unwinding this good work just six years later?

"The whole point of Te Arawhiti was to be a one stop shop for accelerating treaty settlements, supporting Māori in the future so Treaty settlement commitments were implemented and strengthening the public service capability around the Treaty.

"The splitting off of functions means Te Arawhiti will lose the connection it had with the teams getting the settlements agreed and the context behind them. How is that efficient?

"By limiting Te Arawhiti to treaty settlements and Takutai Moana it sends a signal that the agency will be left doing the bare minimum as both are legislated requirements.

"This will have a damaging impact on the morale of staff who have already been dealing with a change process which has now been shelved. This says much about the Government’s poor planning around all its rushed spending cuts.

"The intention of the change has been poorly communicated to staff which is really disappointing given how committed they are to improving outcomes to Māori."

"This confusing change leaves staff in a state of uncertainty for the future and they will almost inevitably start the process of looking for other work rather than risk getting caught up in the fallout of this.

"We call on the Government to reconsider this poorly thought through restructure and recognise the critical importance of Te Arawhiti work and the value it brings to Aotearoa," said Janice Panoho.

Note: The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi is Aotearoa New Zealand's largest trade union, representing and supporting more than 95,000 workers across central government, state-owned enterprises, local councils, health boards and community groups.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 