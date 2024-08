Elmdon Street, Mangere Closed - Counties Manukau

A section of Elmdon Street in Mangere is closed after a person was located on the road with critical injuries.

Police were alerted at 5.55pm and the person has been transported to hospital.

Cordons have been put in place to allow Police to undertake enquiries, as they work to establish what has occurred.

Motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff at the scene.

