Porirua Park A Top Surface For Football And Rugby

Wellington Phoenix fullback Zoe McMeeken in action against Western Sydney Wanderers at Porirua Park in March. Photo: Cameron McIntosh/Photomac.

Porirua Park will feature provincial rugby and women’s A League football this year, a challenge Porirua City Council’s Parks & City Services and Events teams are relishing.

After six home games at Porirua Park in the 2023-24 season, the Wellington Phoenix women’s side can’t wait to be back on familiar ground for their new campaign, starting the first weekend in November. After upgrades to the park’s changing rooms prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023, the ground is well set up for the demands of professional sport, Parks & City Services manager Julian Emeny says.

"Porirua Park has long been a premier ground for sport in the region - it’s a facility our team works hard to maintain to the highest level and takes a lot of pride in," he says.

"Having the Nix, Pride and Lions playing here is a real boost for the city and you can guarantee our Council staff will get it looking great for each game day."

Wellington Phoenix forward Emma Main says she loved seeing the Jerry Collins stand rocking with chants and noise last season.

"It was amazing playing at Porirua Park, with the atmosphere created by the Yellow Fever and the crowd that showed up in numbers to support us. I’m looking forward to playing in front of them again."

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says Porirua Park’s top-notch surface and revamped dressing rooms have added to what is already an important facility for Porirua.

"These high-level competitions are fantastic for our residents, and visitors to Porirua."

