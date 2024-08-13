Council Enhances Tourism Operations Through Strategic Merger

Visit Ruapehu Board with Council Executive Manager Community and Economic Development Pauline Welch. L2R: Visit Ruapehu Board Director Councillor Janelle Hinch, Visit Ruapehu General Manager Jo Kennedy, Visit Ruapehu Board Director Elijah Pue, Ruapehu District Council Executive Manager Community and Economic Development Pauline Welch, Visit Ruapehu Board Director Nigel Douglas, Visit Ruapehu Board Chair Annie Rolls, Visit Ruapehu Board Director Andrea Messenger, [absent Visit Ruapehu Board Director, Ah-Leen Rayner] / Supplied

Council is integrating its day-to-day isite operations under the management of its Regional Tourism Organisation (RTO), Visit Ruapehu, following a review conducted last year aimed at optimising economic and tourism development activities.

Executive Manager Community and Economic Development, Pauline Welch, said that with both Visit Ruapehu and isites involved in developing local tourism the merger will lead to more efficient operations.

"Both organisations are dedicated to supporting local tourism operators and growing visitor expenditure playing crucial roles in destination management. The alignment will maximise the use of our staff’s specialist tourism skills to improve services and better support local operators.”

"This merger aims to provide a single point of contact for operator support, reducing confusion and improving communication within the local visitor sector. “

Ms. Welch noted that while the merger is effective from this week (Monday 12 August), customers, staff, and operators should not expect immediate visible changes.

“The most noticeable difference will be for isite staff, who will now report to Visit Ruapehu Manager Jo Kennedy. The transition will be gradual, with more formal management agreements to be developed over the next 6-9 months. Over this period, we will continue to refine the operational details to best deliver future services to operators and visitors," she said.

Ms Welch added that at this juncture Council and Visit Ruapehu would like to thank Kim Treen for her outstanding management of the isite network over the past seven years.

"As the isite manager Kim played a critical role in developing isite services and extending the value the network provides to local operators and the contribution the visitor sector makes to the Ruapehu economy.”

Ruapehu i-SITE operations are now under the management of Council's Regional Tourism Organisation (RTO), Visit Ruapehu.

