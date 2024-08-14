Drug And Firearms Charges, After Man Travels At High Speeds

A man is facing serious firearms and drugs charges after inadvertently spiking his own vehicle this morning.

Police have since recovered a modified pistol and ammunition, along with methamphetamine.

It all began just after 3am on Clevedon Road.

Inspector Joe Hunter, Area Commander for Counties Manukau South, says a unit had been responding to an unrelated stolen vehicle travelling through the area.

“The unit was laying pre-emptive spikes, when a late model vehicle was seen travelling at high speed along the road,” he says.

“Given the excessive speed, it ran over the spikes and carried on towards Papakura.”

The Police Eagle helicopter was in the area at the time and responded.

Inspector Hunter says Eagle located the vehicle parked on Cargill Street, with occupants walking away.

“The alleged driver was identified, and our staff spoke with him, advising him he was under arrest.”

The man ran into a nearby address.

Additional Police staff arrived on scene and entered the address, Inspector Hunter says.

The 33-year-old man, who is a patched King Cobra, was taken into custody without further incident.

“A subsequent search of his vehicle uncovered a number of items of interest including a modified pistol and ammunition,” Inspector Hunter says.

The man was breaching his bail and is facing numerous charges in the Papakura District Court.

These include two charges of unlawfully carrying a firearm and ammunition, along with possession for supply of methamphetamine and dangerous driving.

He has also been charged with escaping from Police custody.

“It is always pleasing when we remove firearms out of circulation in our communities,” Inspector Hunter says.

“These enable unlawful activity and puts everyone at risk and in this case, we have put the man before the Court on a range of charges.

“I would like to acknowledge the range of Police resource that responded as this incident unfolded.”

