Fast-Track Panel Approves Consent For Remuera Retirement Village

Upland Road Retirement Village concept.

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, to construct and operate a retirement village in Remuera, Auckland.

HND Upland Limited and St Andrew’s Village Trust (Incorporated) applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The retirement village will be built on approximately 3.2 hectares of land at 17 Upland Road, Remuera.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 109 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Upland Road Retirement Village decision report

More about fast-track consenting

