Police Following Positive Lines Of Inquiry Following Firearms Incident, Rangitikei Street, Palmerston North

At around 11:30pm on Tuesday 13 August, Police responded to reports of a fight involving a firearm on Rangitikei Street.

On arrival, Police located one person in a critical condition with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound. They were immediately transported to hospital, where they remain in a stable condition.

Subsequent inquiries led to members of the Armed Offender Squad deploying to an address in Selwyn Court, in the early hours of this morning. At that address, a vehicle of interest was located and seized.

Today, Police have completed a scene examination of the Selwyn Court address and are continuing to examine the vehicle seized.

Police believe there were two people involved in this incident and have positive lines of inquiry on their identity.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the wider community.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson says initial inquiries have revealed this incident quickly escalated to the use of weapons, and one individual using a firearm, following an initial dispute between two groups.

“The fact that someone has escalated this alteration to the use of a firearm is hugely concerning, it could have had a far more serious outcome,” he says.

In the past couple of weeks, Palmerston North has had a number of incidents involving firearms.

“While previous incidents are believed to have been linked, last night’s assault is not related and is believed to have been a one-off non-gang related incident,” Detective Senior Sergeant Thompson says.

We know the increased risk and concern that violent offenders, especially those who use firearms, cause in the community."

Police remain dedicated to identifying and holding these offenders to account - as demonstrated by the arrest of three Palmerston North men in the past few days, and the further arrest of a Feilding man for an incident in the town in April."

There will continue to be proactive patrols across central Palmerston North and areas of high demand, providing reassurance to the community," Detective Senior Sergeant Thompson says.

Police wish to hear from anyone that was in Rangitikei Street last night, including anyone that was inside the hotel and witnessed any activity or altercations prior to events that occurred outside.

If you have any information, please call 105 and quote file number 240814/6478.

Police need your help to help make our community safer, we would like to hear from anyone in the community who knows someone unlawfully in possession of firearms, unlawfully manufacturing firearms, or providing firearms to unlicenced people. You can contact us by calling 105, online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or amorously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

